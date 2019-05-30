Cameroon: Detained Ambazonia leaders continue court boycott

The detained Ambazonia separatist leaders are pressing ahead with their decision to boycott hearings at the Yaounde Military Tribunal as they once again failed to show up on Wednesday.

With the matter on schedule yesterday, the accused refused to show up as the court went ahead with hearing in absentia.

However, the case was adjourned to June 19 for the Prosecution to produce verifiable proofs of the claime they made in court against the accused.

The defense counsel who,have lodged an appeal at the Court of Appeal of the Centre Region against the decision by the Military tribunal to try their clients in Yaounde despite their status’ insist they wwill not appear in court until their appeal is heard.