Nine detained Ambazonia separatist leaders have disowned their peer-in-jail Wilfred Tassang over his position on Maurice Kamto.

Two weeks ago, Wilfred Tassang had launcheed a tirade at Maurice Kamto describing him as ‘worse than Biya’ after the leader of the CRM party reportedly snubbed Ambazonia activists in Canada.

The letter has not gone down well with some of Tassang’s detained pair who have come out with a disclaimer.

“We read with some consternation an open letter allegedly from Mr. Tassang Wilfred writing from Prison Principale Yaounde early last week, in which he casts asperssions on the person and character of the person of the President of the Cameroun Renaissance Movement, Prof Maurice Kamto,” the Ambazonia leaders said.

“We members of the Ambazonia leadership in detentionwrite to distance ourselves from that write up. The views expressed by Mr Tassang are in no way a reflection of what we stand for. We have the utmost respect for Prof Kamto as a person and as a leader of the main opposition party in La République du Cameroun,” they added.

They used the opportunity to reiterate their committmment to an independent and sovereign Southern Cameroons and said only a negotiated dialogue on a neutral ground can help solve the crisis in the English-speaking parts of Cameroon.