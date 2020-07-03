The detained leadders of the Ambazonia separatist movement on Thursday night held a secret meeting with some members of government over a possible ceasefire in the Anglophone regions.

A spokesperson for the separatist leaders confirmed the leader Julius Ayuk Tabe and nine others were taken out of their Kondengui cells to meet ‘some members of government’ to discuss a possible call for a ceasefire.

Julius Ayuk Tabe later confirmed the meeting on Friday but did not reveal details of their discussions. He only stressed he continues to keep the determination for the restoration of the independence of Southern Cameroons.

The meeting comes following continuous pressure from the UN and the international community on the Yaounde regime and the seaparatist fighters to call for a ceasefire as the world continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.