Cameroon: Detained Ambazonia leaders issue ‘freedom protocol’ from jail

The ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders have written an open letter from their Kondengui cells in which they reaffirmed their commitment to the “retoration of their statehood.”

In the letter titled as the “Ambazonia Freedom Protocol”, the detained say they are ‘done being balanced from one colonial chessboard to the another’ and are now unequivocally looking forward to ‘total independence or restoration forever’.

That was just one of the nine commitments which the detained separatist leaders signed to uphold as they equally said they will pick up and bind communities shatteredby slave trade, colonialism and neo-colonialism.

The letter dated February 28 comes just a week before the separatist leaders once again appear at the military tribunal in Yaounde on Thursday March 7 for their case to continue.

Thurday’s hearing will holds after the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the Nigerian government to return the separatist leaders to Nigeria and compensate them financially.

It is still left to be seen whether both the government of Nigeria and Cameroon will respect the ruling.