Cameroon: Detained Ambazonia leaders reiterate stance on dialogue to end Anglophone crisis

The ten detained leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement have reiterated their stance on the conditions to be fulfilled for dialogue to take place and bring an end to the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Last week, detained Ambazonia leader Julius Ayuk Tabe outlined a set of conditions for dialogue to hold and this week maintained that stance with the other nine detained leaders appending their signatures to the document.

The detained leaders say the proposed talks should focus on the origin and basis of the conflict, scope of the conflict, parties to the talks, conditions for the talks, delegation to the talks, Southern Cameroons delegation, the venue and issues.

They insist dialogue should take place on a neutral ground supervised by the United Nations, international bodies and other friendly countries.