Cameroon: Detained Ambazonia leaders reject to appear in court

The case against the ten detained Ambazonia separatist leaders has been adjourned to April 29 after the accused failed to show up in court today.

The accused failed to show up in court as well a their lawyers who have vowed to halt proceedings at the Military tribunal until a verdict is passed on their appeal at the Appeal court of the Centre region.

The defense counsel has since appealed a decision by the military tribunal to judge the Ambazonia leaders-who are refugees and asylum seekers- in Yaounde rather than sending them back to Nigeria where they were arrested.

Thus it was no surprise the accused refused to leave their prison cells today morning keeping the court waiting for hours before the matter was adjourned to April 29 though the lawyers had written proposing three dates, May 3, 10 or 13.

The defense counsel had equally filed a letter of adjournment at the Military tribunal, reason why very few lawyers could be seen around the court today.

Even the lead counsel for the defence Barrister Fru John Nsoh is travelled to the United States of America immediately after the last hearing and is still to return to Cameroon.