The ten detained leaders of the Ambazonia deparatist movement return to court today for their case against the government of Cameroon.

They were initially expected to appear last Monday but the case was adjourned following the protests that rocked the Kondengui central prison.

The adjournment did not go down well with lawyers of the defense counsel who wrote to the judge to protest his decision to unilaterally push the case forward without consultation.

As they detained separatist leaders return to court today, other factions of the movement have called for the traditional Monday ghost towns to show solidarity with the accused.