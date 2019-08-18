Cameroon: Detained Ambazonia leaders return to court as case drags on

The ten detained leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement will return to the Yaounde Military Tribunal today where their case resumes.

The case that continues to drag on was adjourned the last time out after the lawyers of the detained staged a walk out to protest against attempts by the panel of judges to charge their clients despite the fact that appeals are pending are pending at higher jurisdictions.

The case continues to drag on as the health of some of the detainees detteriorates as one of them collapsed in court during the last hearing.

Today’s hearing will be characterised by the traaditional ghost town observed on Mondays in the North West and South West regions and equally as a sign of protest against the detention of the ten separatist leaders.