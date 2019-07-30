The ten detained leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement have threatened to embark on an immediate hunger strike if the whereabouts of prisoners extracted from the Kondengui and the Buea Central prisons last week are not revealed.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Justice through the Registrar of the Kondengui prison, Julius Ayuk Tabe, leader of the Ambazonia movement says their hunger strike will begin today at exactly midnight.

“The strike is triggered by the disappearance of our compatriots from the Kondenguin Central Prison and the Buea Central Prison on the 22 July 2019 and 23 July 2019 respectively,” Julius Ayuk Tabe said.

“The strike will go effective if by the close of business today (July 30), our lawyers do not confirm that they have met some of our people particularly Mancho Bibixy, Penn Terence, Tsi Conrad, Ngalim Felix, Tita Tebit, Che Luther, Tang George amongst others,” Ayuk Tabe warned.

He also rolled out a series of grievances ranging from the poor treatment of Anglophone detainees, intimidation on lawyers defending them as well as poor detention conditions.

Government announced last week that 177 prisoners are under custody at various police and gendarmerie cells after they were extracted from Kondengui following protests that led to the destruction of property at the prison.

44 inmates were also extracted from the Buea Central prison following on Julu 23 after a similar protests but their whereabouts have since not been revealed.