Cameroon: Detained blogger Paul Chouta back in court today

The detained popular blogger Paul Chouta is expected to appear once more before the Yaounde Court of First Instance this morning to answer charges of defamation and propagation of false news brought before him.

He is accused of defamation against Franco-Cameroonian writer Calixthe Beyala and so far is reported to have made several court appearances in her absence.

Paul Chouta who was arrested on June 10 and has since been remanded in custody at the Kondengui maximum security prison.

Since his arrest and detention, calls for his release have been multiplying. The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ condemned his detention, describing the move as an attempt to stifle the press and called on Cameroonian authorities to free him.