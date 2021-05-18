Cameroon: Detained blogger, Paul Chouta soon out of jail

Popular blogger, Paul Chouta detained for close to two years in a case of defamation and propagation of false news will soon be released.

This follows a verdict passed down by the Court in Yaounde sentencing him to 23 months in prison over charges of defamation and propagation of false news plus a FCFA 2 million fine.

The Manager of Le TGV de l’info on Facebook with over 70,000 followers who has already spent about two years in jail is expected to be released as soon as possible.

He was arrested on May 28, 2019, detained at the Kondengui Maximum security Prison and denied bail after renowned novelist Calixthe Beyala filed a complaint against him.

Her complaint is reportedly related to Le TGV de l’info’s posting of a video in which Beyala is seen arguing with a man.

Following the countless delays on his Court hearings, journalism associations, international organizations fighting for the rights of media men called for his release in vain.

“There is an enormous discrepancy between what this journalist is alleged to have done and the treatment he has received for the past two years,” said Arnaud Froger, the head of Reporters Without Borders Africa desk. “The substance of this case could have been examined long ago. What grounds could there be for still detaining him aside from the desire to sideline a journalist who bothers people? We call for his release.” the organization wrote in its last report on the case.

Chouta remained in prison with unconfirmed reports of torture until today when his verdict was finally passed down.