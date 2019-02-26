Cameroon: Detained Buea nursing student finally released

The nursing student who was detained over two weeks ago in Buea for allegedly filming soldiers as they making arrests in several neighbourhoods has finally been released, sources have confirmed.

A source said Njongwa Emeline was released on bail but did not give further details surrounding her release as she has finally returned home.

Human rights lawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho who had mounted pressure for Emilienne’s release has also confirmed the news.

“We call for Emeliene’s immediate and unconditional release. We are shocked at allegations that she has been asked to pay huge sums of money as bribe,” Barrister Agbor Balla had said in a statement after news broke out of her arrest.

Other human rights organisations have equally added their voices calling for her immediate release as lawyers have launched investigations into allegations that security forces have demanded huge sums of money for her release.