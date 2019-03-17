Cameroon : Detained Kamto ready to meet Biya

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto is ready to meet the Head of State Paul Biya for a frank dialogue, his lawyers have said.

During a press conference in Yaounde on Saturday March 16, Kamto’s French lawyer Barrister Moretti said his client was ready to meet with Paul Biya for both men to find a way out.

Barrister Dupont Moretti who arrived Cameroon at the weekend said he had met Maurice Kamto on Saturday morning and his client is in high spirits.

He however frowned at prosecutors at the Yaounde military tribunal whom he said could not brief him exactly on the matter.

Before arriving Cameroon, Barrister Dupont Moretti had promised to drag Cameroon to international courts for violating the rights of his client and he reiterated his plan.

Maurice Kamto and close to 200 supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement have been behind bars since January 28 for staging protest, considered illegal by the government, across some cities in Cameroon and the disapora.