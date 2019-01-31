Cameroon: Detained Kamto supporters threaten to on hunger strike

About thirty supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement arrested and detained in Yaounde have threatened to undertake an indefinite strike if they are not releeased, sources have said.

Sources who visited the detained persons today at the Judicial Police headquarters revealed they have threatened to beging an indefinite hunger strike on Friday morning to protest against their detention.

Amongst the persons detained at the Judicial Police is the treasurer of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Alain Fogue who is said to be the brain behind the initiative to go on strike.

Several supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement who were arrested at the weekend are spread amongst detention facilities in Yaounde while waiting to be formally charged by a judge.

The President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto is held at the Special Operations Unit of the Police (GSO) as he is expected to appear before a judge to Friday.