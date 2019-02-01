Cameroon: Detained Kamto supporters to appear before judge today

Detained members of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement will appear before a judge at the Yaounde Court of First Instance where they will be formally charged, a lawyer of the party has said.

The hearing before the judge is expected to start by noon where the judge will either formally charge them and send them to Kondengui, extend their provisional detention by three days or drop charges and free them.

The hearing was expected to take place this morning but has been delayed as judges are at the Supreme Court where they are paying their last respects to the departed member of the Constitutional Council Jean Foumane Akam.

On the other hand, Maurice Kamto will again be grilled today the Special Operations Unit of the Police (GSO) at 13:00pm as it is still unclear when he will appear before a judge.