Cameroon: Detained Kamto’s party reacts to Biya’s National Dialogue call

The Cameroon Renaissance Movement Party of detained Prof Maurice Kamto has welcomed President Paul Biya’s inclusive dialogue call announced during his Tuesday address to the nation.

Reacting to this dialogue call, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement today issued a release wherein they welcome the move which according to them was awaited since three years ago.

Going by the release signed by Tiriane Noah, second National Vice President of the Party who is currently assuming leadership, the dialogue call is one to applaud, since discussions will not only be centred on the Anglophone crisis, but will equally pave the way to address other issues plaguing the nation.

Notwithstanding that, the CRM expresses concern over the “illegal detention” of their leaders, allies and supporters, detained for close to eight months now.

They were arrested and detained after staging nation-wide protest in Cameroon.