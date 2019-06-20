Politics › Judicial

Cameroon: Detained pro Kamto supporters released in Nkongsamba

Published on 20.06.2019 at 01h33 by JournalduCameroun

At least 35 pro Kato supporters who were arrested earlier this month in Nkongsamba, Mungo division of the Littoral region have been released.

They were released on Tuesday June 18 after spending close to three weeks in detention following their arrest on June 1 when they went out for a protest that had been banned by local aauthorities.

Amongst those released is Barrister Tchoumen Fabrice, member of the Cameroon Bar Council who led the protest march in Nkongsamba.

Other pro Kamto supporters who were equally arrested in Yaounde on June 1 appeared at the Magistrate’s Court in Yaounde on Tuesday June 18 for a habeas corpus heearing with the case later adjourned.

