Cameroon: Detained web journalist Paul Chouta appears in court today

The detained web journalist Paul Chouta is expected to appear before the Court of First Instance in Yaounde today to answer charges brought before him.

Paul Chouta who was arrested on June 10 has since been remanded in custody at the Kondengui maximum security prison and charged with defemmation.

He is accused of defammation against Franco-Cameroonian writer Calixthe Beyala whose has posted about the issue on several occasions on her Facebook account before deleting them.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ last month condemned the detention of Paul Chouta describing the move as an attempt to stiffle the press and called on Cameroonian authorities to free him.