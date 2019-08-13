Cameroon: Detained web journalist Paul Chouta returns to court today

The case against detained web journalist Paul Chouta resumes at the Magistrate’s Court today in the capital city Yaounde.

Paul Chouta who has been in detention for over three months is accused amongst other of defammation against writer Calixthe Beyala.

The case was adjourned last time out following the absence of the civil party who have since failed to turn up as lawyers of the defense see this as a tactics to continue keeping the journalist in jail without trial. Lawyers have dismissed all charges brought before their client describing them as politically motivated and called on authorities to release Paul Chouta.