The detained former Director General of Cameeroon Airlines Yves Michel Fotso has been evacuated to Morocco for medical attention, sources have confirmed.

Yves Michel who has reportedly been in poor health condition for the past months was flown out to Morocco on Sunday night after an authorisation was accorded him by the Head of State.

The son of business mogul Fotso Victor has been behind bars for the past nine years and has been handed several jail sentences on grounds of embezzzlement.

He is only the second former personality detained or acccused of embezzlement to have been given permission to seek treatment abroad after Lazare Essimi Menye in 2015.

However, the former Minister of Finance soon disappeared in thin air as his whereabouts still remain unknown till date.