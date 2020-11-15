Officials of the Ministry of Public Health have warned diabetes is on the rise in Cameroon and continues to be a serious threat to health despite efforts put in place by the government.

The alarm bell was sounded by the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health, Professor Louis Richard Njock on Saturday, November 14 during activities to commemorate the World Diabetes Day.

Commemorated under the theme “Diabetes and health personnel”, activities this year took place at the Yaounde Central Hospital where Professor Louis Richard Njock on behalf of the Minister of Public Health stressed diabetes remains a major health challenge in Cameroon and the rest of the world.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 makes it further challenging for health personnel to provide quality health services and save lives, Professor Louis Richard Njock said.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Public Health, the prevalent rate of diabetes is 6 percent higher in adults living in urban areas in Cameroon than those in rural areas.

Thus, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Public Health called on all the Coordinators and heads of the National Diabetes Centres to ensure diabetes patients have access to quality health care services. He reminded them that this year’s theme puts more responsibility on them is curbing the disease. Putting humanity at the centre of their work, he urged health workers to remain loyal, dedicated to their service and remain professional in order to provide quality health care not only to diabetic patients but all other persons in need of good health.