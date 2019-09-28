One of the Ambazonia separatist activists in the diaspora has met with a delegation of Cameroonians sent on a mission to convince the diaspora to attend the Major National dialogue.

Eric Tataw, Ambazonia activist living in the United States of America met held seperate meetings with the Bishop of Mamfe His Lordship Andrew Nkea and Senator Charles Mbella Moki.

Eric Tataw reiterated his stance to the pair that he is not against dialogue and will only attend the Major National Dialogue by proxy which he says he has given to detained Ambazonia leader Julius Ayuk Tabe.

Eric Tataw said, he is not against dialogue because he wants to see the bloodshed in the North West and South West regions end but has big doubts on the Major National Dialogue which starts on Monday.

The Ambazonia activist said the choice of Yaounde for the dialogue makes it impossible for the Ambazonia activists in the diaspora to attend as well as the choice to the Prime Minister( a pro Biya) which makes the process more or less transparaent and credible.

The Major National Dialogue will run from Monday September 30 to Friday October 4 at the Yaounde Conference Centre with talks set to hold in eight sub commissions.