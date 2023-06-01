Cameroon : Diaspora Deepens Ties With National Assembly

The Council for Cameroonians Abroad visited the premises of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Diaspora, Decentralised and Cross-Border Cooperation (REP-COD) last week.

For the Honourable Louis Henry Ngantcha, President of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Diaspora, Decentralised and Cross-Border Cooperation (REP-COD), it is important for the Cameroonian diaspora to be united and show solidarity. Such a synergy will make it easier for them to carry out their projects and meet the common challenge of contributing to the development of Cameroon.

He made this clear on May 26 during an audience he granted to the President of the High Council of Cameroonians Abroad (HCCE), Dr Samuel Dongmo from the USA. The latter was at the head of a delegation made up of Professor Joséphine Etoung from France, Ms Suzanne Ndjom from Spain, Ms M. L Billy Bilounga from Switzerland, and Ms M. M. Ndjom from France, L Billy Bilounga from Switzerland, Ms Christelle Famdie and Ms Duchelle Guedem Tepap from Germany, and Ms Claverie Toukam Tepap from England.

During the meeting, the REP-COD President stressed that Cameroon needs all its children without distinction. The President of the HCCE did not fail to thank the Presidents of the two Chambers, notably the Right Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and President Niat Njifenji Marcel, for setting up this Network, and of course the leaders of the Network. The delegation of REP-COD members, led by its President, the Honourable Louis Henry Ngantcha, was made up of the Vice-President, Senator Otte Moffa Andrew, the Head of the Technical Secretariat, the Honourable Dr. Mpon François Xavier, the Treasurer, the Honourable Saya Kaigama Moustapha, and the Chargé de Mission, the Honourable Biloa-Tsilla Marie Isabelle