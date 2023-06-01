Politics › Institutional

Happening now

Cameroon : Diaspora Deepens Ties With National Assembly

Published on 01.06.2023 at 11h27 by Paul Reinhard Wandji

The Council for Cameroonians Abroad visited the premises of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Diaspora, Decentralised and Cross-Border Cooperation (REP-COD) last week.

 

For the Honourable Louis Henry Ngantcha, President of the Network of Parliamentarians for the Diaspora, Decentralised and Cross-Border Cooperation (REP-COD), it is important for the Cameroonian diaspora to be united and show solidarity. Such a synergy will make it easier for them to carry out their projects and meet the common challenge of contributing to the development of Cameroon.

He made this clear on May 26 during an audience he granted to the President of the High Council of Cameroonians Abroad (HCCE), Dr Samuel Dongmo from the USA. The latter was at the head of a delegation made up of Professor Joséphine Etoung from France, Ms Suzanne Ndjom from Spain, Ms M. L Billy Bilounga from Switzerland, and Ms M. M. Ndjom from France, L Billy Bilounga from Switzerland, Ms Christelle Famdie and Ms Duchelle Guedem Tepap from Germany, and Ms Claverie Toukam Tepap from England.

During the meeting, the REP-COD President stressed that Cameroon needs all its children without distinction. The President of the HCCE did not fail to thank the Presidents of the two Chambers, notably the Right Honourable Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and President Niat Njifenji Marcel, for setting up this Network, and of course the leaders of the Network. The delegation of REP-COD members, led by its President, the Honourable Louis Henry Ngantcha, was made up of the Vice-President, Senator Otte Moffa Andrew, the Head of the Technical Secretariat, the Honourable Dr. Mpon François Xavier, the Treasurer, the Honourable Saya Kaigama Moustapha, and the Chargé de Mission, the Honourable Biloa-Tsilla Marie Isabelle

 

Tags : | | | |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 05.05.2023

Cathedral of St Peter and Paul Bonadibong

One of the most visited sites in Douala. The Cathedral of St Peter and St Paul was built in 1936 by French Spiritans fathers and it…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top