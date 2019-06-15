Cameroon : Did Biya talk Anglophone crisis with Ghana Security Minister ?

The Head of State Paul Biya on Friday June 14 received in audience Ghana’s Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah.

Though nothing concrete filtered from their discussions, it is evident both men discussed bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

But most pressing on the table could have been the crisi in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon, sources said.

Ghana hosts a number of Cameroonian refugees fleeing from the conflict in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

In addition, security intelligence has allegedly revealed locally fabricated weapons in Ghana have in the past months been illegally smuggled in the restive regions especially in the North West where they are used by armed men.

It could have been in a bid to counter this alleged illegal smuggling of arms that the Head of State is trying to woo Ghana to work together in the fight, analysts say.