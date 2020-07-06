Cameroon: Digital centre launched to boost youth employment

The pilot phase of the Digital Youth Service Centre project aimed at providing opportunities for young Cameroonians has been launched.

The project was launched on Friday, July 3 at the Yaounde Reference Multipurpose Youth Empowerment Centre by the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Mounouna Foutsou.

The project which falls within the framework of the Three-Year Special Youth Plan, seeks to create jobs and contribute to the socio-economic integration of 30.000 young Cameroonians within a period of three years.

Launched in partnership with the Afrikpay digital solution platform, opportunities will be created in the digital economy sector by developing e-commerce platforms and conducting a remote promotion of products pertaining to young petit traders in the informal sector.

Launching the project on Friday, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education, Monouna Foutsou stressed its importance in boosting the digital economy and create an avenue for more jobs for the youth.

Thanking government for the regular support to the youth through various projects, the President of the National Youth Council, Fadimatou Iyawa called on youth to seize the opportunity presented by this project. However, to be part of it, the youth have to be registered at the National Youth Observatory or at the various Multipurpose Youth Empowerment Centres after which they will gain skills in moral rearmament as well as entrepreneurship.

So far, the project in its pilot phase has ensured the moral, civic and entrepreneurial rearmament of 1200 young Cameroonians with 700 of the beneficiaries in Douala.

During the launching of the project, it was revealed over 500 beneficiaries have already received funding from and are now ready to go.