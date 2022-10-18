Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon: Digital Library Of Theses And Master Research Opened

Published on 18.10.2022 at 10h20 by JDC

Research on Cameroonian cinema can now be published and consulted on the platform dubbed Campus Ciné 3.0 platform.

 

A new dawn for Cameroon’s cinema. It is the awesome objective that the Cameroonian Interuniversity Association for Cinema Research (Acirec) wants to give so as to ease the 7th art emergence. The association, carried by the voice of its coordinator, Yadia Calvin Boris, has just set up a digital platform to promote and facilitate the breakthrough of cinema in Cameroon. This will be done through Campus Ciné 3.0.

 

The site is a digital library of theses and master research dissertation on Cameroonian cinema. Campus Ciné 3.0 thus gives the advantage to students and researchers to highlight their work on the country’s movie sphere. It is also an opportunity to consult the works to present a good database on Cameroon’s movie industry and its evolution. This aims to facilitate the improvement of the ergonomics of research, the strengthening of the quality of work, and the promotion of Cameroonian scientific contribution internationally.

 

For Acirec, this platform has a projection that will allow it to extend to all the countries of Central Africa and all the other countries where cinema is part of the university curriculum.

