Cameroon Digitalises Visa Issuing

Published on 10.04.2023 at 09h14 by Nana Kamsu Kom

e Visas for Cameroon

This new reform whose application begins on April 30th has just been announced by the Minister of External Relations , Lejeune Mbella Mbella. The E- Visas is a strategy intended to secure the revenue of the State.

 

The application of this reform has just been announced through a communiqué signed on 06 April 2023 by the Minister of External Relations (Minrex), Lejeune Mbella Mbella. This note indicates to the national and international community  that from April 30th , 2023, all visa applications to Cameroon will be done exclusively online, from the e-Visa platform.

 

This visa application, which used to be done in embassies, will henceforth be done in electronic form. In fact, a bill instituting the issuance of an electronic visa was tabled in Parliament on July 2, 2022. According to Minrex, this reform is the first step towards the digital transformation of the diplomatic apparatus of Cameroon.

MINREX

In addition, the project of securing consular services has 3 main objectives. Firstly, the strengthening of the security system. “The new technology will make it possible to centralise and protect the data recorded on the digital platform; to control the flow of entries and exits on the territory by deploying terminals in land, sea, air and port points and to guarantee the maximum security of diplomatic documents“, says the Minrex. The second objective consists of “reducing the distances to be travelled and the queues in the embassies.

