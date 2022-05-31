Cameroon – Dikolo Case: Littoral Governor Orders Immidiate Stop of Works

The break-ins followed by the cries of the evicted people and the mobilisation of the community of Bellois urgently prompted the administrative authorities to take measures. On Saturday 28 May 2022, the Governor of the Littoral Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua held a crisis meeting with his collaborators and all the parties involved in this matter. At the end of this meeting, four resolutions were taken by the representative of the Head of State and Government in the region.

Firstly, the governor ordered the immediate cessation of work on the Dikolo site where the break-ins took place in order to leave the land for the construction of a hotel complex. Instruction was given to the DO of Wouri Benjamin Mboutou. The governor then asked that an administrative summary of the report of the crisis meeting be drawn up and forwarded to the higher hierarchy.

Furthermore, the authority decided to resume studies and investigations on the site. This will allow the situation of families affected by the evictions to be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. It also announces possible administrative corrections related to the moral and financial damage caused. Finally, the governor decided to create a special ad-hoc working committee for the above-mentioned study. This commission has one month from 30 May 2022 to deliver its report.

As a reminder, for some weeks now, the inhabitants of Dikolo, Bali district in Douala, have been subjected to break-ins. The images have prompted the natives to demonstrate, hence the need for the authorities to take the situation more seriously. “The government of the Republic cannot remain deaf to the distress call of an individual, a citizen, a community, so I would like to solemnly present our sincere regrets to the people affected by these profound prejudices,” the governor said at the beginning of the meeting.