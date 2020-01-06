Cameroon: Dion Ngute’s one year in office receives thumbs up from press

The first anniversary in office of the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute is the big talking point of the press, epecially the Anglophone press.

The country’s lone English-language daily, The Guardian Post captures the remarkable achievements of Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute’s 365 in office and equally takes a look at the challenges ahead. The paper describes the tenant of the Star Building as a humble man at the service of his people.

On their part Municipal Updates decribes the balance sheet of the Prime Minister as brilliant while giving the floor to Cardinal Tumi who showered praises on Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute.

On their part, The Chronicle Times mysteriously tries to capture “How God Sees Dion Ngute”, one year in office as Prime Minister. Only the publisher can best describe his conversation with the Almighty.

Cameroon Insider and Cameroon Tribune adopt a similar approach, exploring the achievements of the Dion Ngute-led team in a first eventful year since their appointment by the Head of State.

The Horizon looks at the milestones in the first 365 days in office and the challenges that lie ahead.