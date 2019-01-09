Cameroon: Diplomatic corps, National dignitaries wish Biya happy new year

Cameroon’s Head of State has just received new year wishes from members of the Diplomatic Corps and National Dignitaries during a two-phased ceremony organised at the Unity Palace.

Heading the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Paul Patrick Biffot, the Ambassador of Gabon to Cameroon addressed best wishes to the Head of State, First Lady Chantal BIYA, their family and all Cameroonians. Ambassador Paul Patrick Biffot pledge their support to help Biya preserve peace and unity in Cameroon.

In response, Paul BIYA saluted the confidence bestowed on Cameroon by its international partners. He appealed forall to work together to mitigate climate change effects and migration.The Head of State called for greater solidarity around the world; especially in the fight against terrorism, migration, and climate change. He also condemned the growing sense of protectionism in the world, which if not addressed, could have a negative impact on the global economy.

The second phase of the ceremony was accorded to national dignitaries. It was characterised by a series of handshakes from various delegations. The President of the Senate, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the new Prime Minister and Head of Government, Dion Ngute, and the President of the Supreme Court led their delegations. A similar format was respected by close aides of the Head of State led by the Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic and the Director of the Civil Cabinet.