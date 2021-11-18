Politics › diplomacy

Cameroon: Diplomatic missions condemn killings in Anglophone region

Published on 18.11.2021 at 15h58 by JournalduCameroun

Soldiers ensuring security in Bamenda (c) copyright

At least four diplomatic missions in Cameroon have condemned the recent spate of killings in the North West Region last weekend.

Last weekend was again bloody in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon as dozens were killed in separate incidents which have provoked condemnations across the board.

The killing of a pupil in Bamenda a prompted the Embassies of the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Switzerland to “condemn attacks against civilians in (the North West and South West Regions)- particularly children & students – using IEDs or live ammunition, as well as death threats against CSO leaders working to finding solutions to the crisis. Now is the time for a broader dialogue and new approaches to bring stakeholders together and address root causes.”

