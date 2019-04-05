Cameroon: Director of Deido district hospital sacked

Dr. Noah Dominique was on Friday sacked from his position ;as Director of the Deido District Hospital following last week’s scandal at the hospital where nurses were caught filming a dying student.

A communiqué signed by the Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie equally appointed Kedi Magamba Koum as the new Director of the hospital.

The sacking of the Director is a follow up sanction after the Minister of Public Health suspended three nurses of the hospital who were found guilty of filming the dying patient and sharing the images on social media.

Last Friday, Tsanou Blériot, a student of the Government Blingual High School Deido was staabbed by another student of the school before he was rushed to the Deido district hospital.

All attempts to save the 17-year old Blériot were futile as he gave up the ghost as some nurses at the health facility were heavily criticised for filming the student on his dying bed as doctors attempted to rescue him.

The student whose corpse from removed from the Deido hospital mortuary on Friday, will be buried in his native Fonto Tongo in the West region of Cameroon.