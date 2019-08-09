Cameroon: Director of Kaele District Hospital receives three months suspension

Published on 09.08.2019 at 18h37 by Ariane Foguem

Doctor Djongmo Daissala has been given a three-month suspension from his responsibilities as Director of the Kaele District Hospital, following the death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child last weekend at the hospital.

The information is contained in a communique signed by the Minister of Public health Dr Manaouda Malachie and published today.

The communique suspends Dr Djongmo Daissala from his responsibilities as Director of the State institution for absence of deontology and serious breach of professional obligations.

The same communique appoints the District head of the Kaele health centre to replace him during the three months suspension period.

Last weekend, a 38 year old pregnant lady died due to lack of medical attention at the Kaele District hospital in the Mayo Kani Division, Far North region of Cameroon.

Reports hold that she was not attended to due to absence of health personnel and finally succumbed to her labour pains.