Cameroon: Directorate General of Taxation headquarters burgled overnight

Published on 08.06.2021 at 15h00 by journal du Cameroun

Overview of Directorate General of Taxation (c) copyright

The recently inaugurated headquarters of the Directorate General of Taxation in Cameroon’s political capital, Yaounde was burgled overnight.

According to reports, the uninvited individuals broke into some offices of the newly constructed FCFA 22 billion structure and ransacked them.

Nothing has been said so far on the damage caused by the burglary, but access to the structure was restricted to external users this Tuesday June 8 as security forces stormed the place.

Investigations are on course to bring to book the culprits.

It is worth mentioning that the structure was on November 27 by the Prime Minister Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute.

 

