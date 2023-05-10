Health › News

Cameroon : Directorate General of Taxation takes over Glencore Case

Published on 10.05.2023 at 11h12 by JDC

Glencore- Taxation

Following the referral of the Cameroonian lawyer, Akere Muna, the Directorate General of Taxation (DGT), responded on May 5, 2023 by mail to announce that it has seized the case relating to bribes that the multinational oil company would have paid to some Cameroonian officials to get contracts in the country.

“I acknowledge receipt of your letter with the above subject and reference. Following this, I have the honour to inform you that the concerns it raises are being appropriately addressed by my competent structures and the administration reserves the right to keep you informed of the outcome of the steps being taken,” wrote Terence Adrien, representing the DGI.
This response from the DGI, even if it is terse, is worth its weight in gold because, since the outbreak of the Glencore affair, it is one of the rare times that a public administration in Cameroon officially announces that it will deal with it.

Indeed, on April 10, 2023, Mr. Akere Muna, seized the Public Prosecutor at the High Court of Mfoundi in Yaounde, the capital of the country. This is to bring to his attention facts constituting offences committed between 2011 and 2018 by agents and/or employees of: the National Refinery Company of Cameroon (Sonara); the National Hydrocarbons Company (SNH); and Glencore Exploration Cameroon Limited.

