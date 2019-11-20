Cameroon: Discipline master attacked by two students in Bafoussam

Two students of the Government Bilingual High School Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon have reportedly attacked their discipline master, living him with a serious wound on the neck, reports have confirmed.

According to sources, the incident happened Saturday November 16, 2019 on the school campus.

The two students who are presently under custody are reported to have attacked the discipline Master of Government Bilingual High School Bafoussam with a knife, under the alleged pretext that he got interest in their “affairs”.

They ambushed him and stabbed him on the neck with a knife. Reports say after the incident, the man was immediately rushed to a nearby health centre where he is still receiving medical attention.