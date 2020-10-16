Cameroon: Dismantling of COVID-19 tents not end to pandemic, Health boss warns

The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has warned that the current dismantling of tents set up at stadia expected to host the forthcoming CHAN 2021 for the care of COVID-19 patients should in no way be seen as an end to the deadly pandemic in the country.

The Health boss was speaking Thursday October 15 during a visit to the Yaounde Military stadium where the dismantling operation was going on.

“Dismantling should in no way be seen as an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been obliged to do this because of the upcoming Africa Nations Championship, CHAN…” Dr Malachie Manaouda told press men.

In effect, the move is to give way to organisers of the CHAN to speed up preparations on the stadia earmarked for the continental competition scheduled for January 2021.

Minister Malachie Manaouda took this other opportunity to re-echo the need to respect anti-Coronavirus barrier measures to definitely uproot the pandemic from the Cameroonian soil.