Cameroon dismiss Amnesty Intl torture claims

Cameroon’s Minister of Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has dismissed the “lies” contained in an Amnesty International report on violence and human rights abuse in the English-speaking regions of the country.

In its report released on Tuesday, Amnesty, an international human rights organization, said “Cameroon’s security forces have committed human rights violations, including unlawful killings, extrajudicial executions, destruction of property, arbitrary arrests and torture during military operations “.

But the government of Cameroon says the report is tainted with blatant lies, hasty inferences and inadmissible defamatory tactics that are part of a strategy to harass and destabilize the country.

The Cameroonian government “strongly rejects this so-called report, which, under the pretext of protecting human rights, is only a web of false allegations and allegations,” Cameroon’s communication Minister Issa Tchiroma Bakary said.

But Amnesty says it documented testimonies and photos, of 23 cases of torture in the village of Dadi (South-West) in December.

“The population is caught in the crossfire between the hammer and the anvil: between human rights violations and crimes committed by the security forces, and the violence of armed separatists who also attack citizens “said Ilaria Allegrozzi, an Amnesty researcher.

“Can we admit that a regular army is in this way placed on the same footing as criminal and terrorist gangs? “asked the Cameroonian minister, also spokesman for the government.

According to him, “nowhere in the world is it permissible to allow righteous kidnappings, racketeering and rape, looting and murder, the blasphemy of the Jews, to be allowed to flourish under the eyes of the legitimate authorities. symbols and emblems of the Republic “.

According to Amnesty, at least 44 members of the security forces were shot dead by separatists between September 2017 and May 2018 in English-speaking areas.

Some 160,000 people have fled their homes as a result of the violence, according to the UN, and 34,000 have fled to Nigeria, according to Nigerian authorities.