Cameroon: Dismissed Anglophone judge fires back at Biya

The former State Prosecutor in Bamenda, Chi Valentine Bumah has fired back after he was sacked from the Magistracy by the Head of State Paul Biya.

Paul Biya, on Monday, July 27 signed a decree sacking the magistrate who has been absent from his duty post since 15 July 2019, a well as suppressing his retirement benefits.

The magistrate who has since taking refuge in the United Kingdom, after a video appeared on social media last year claiming he had been kidnapped, rubbished Paul Biya’s decision.

In a tirade, he lashed out at the Head of state for suppressing his pension and went ahead to declared his support for the breakaway state , Ambazonia which separatists have been trying to create since 2016.