Cameroon : Djaili Amadou Amal Receives Award for Novel “Les Impatientes”

Djaïli Amadou Amal is the new winner of the Grands D’Monts Afrique 2022 literary prize. The novel “Les Impatientes” by the 47-year-old Cameroonian writer was preferred to four others.

The Cameroonian said she was pleased with this new distinction, which confirms that she has moved from the periphery of Francophone literature to the centre thanks to this novel which tells the story of three Peul women.

Three destinies with the same common denominator: all three have been told since birth that they must be patient in order to fulfil their role as wives. With ‘Les Impatientes‘, Djaïli Amadou Amal brings the status of women in Muslim societies up to date.

In “Cœur du Sahel”, published this year by Emmanuelle Collas, Djaïli Amadou Amal takes up her favourite theme. She has been on a book-signing tour in France, Italy and Algeria since September 17th. The tour is due to end in October with three events in Algeria.

Djaïli Amadou Amal was born in Maroua in 1975 to a Cameroonian father and an Egyptian mother. She was married by force at the age of 17. She left this first marriage and a second one for domestic violence. She then turned to writing with a promising first novel: “Walaande, l’art de partager un mari”, which came out in 2010. This was the beginning of a career as an author that has propelled Djaïli Amadou Amal’s books to the top of the shelves of the best French-language bookshops.