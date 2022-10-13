Cameroon : Djaïli Amadou’s Best-Selling Novel « The Impatient » Available in USA

Cameroonian writer Djaïli Amadou Amal announced on Wednesday on the release of the English version of her novel “The Impatients” published in 2020 in France by Emmanuelle Collas.

For the occasion, the 47-year-old novelist unveiled the first cover of the English version of her novel, illustrated by the well-known Cameroonian artist Ludovic Nkoth. Djaïli Amadou Amal explains that this artist with an established reputation was chosen by Harper’s, one of the most important publishers in the English language.

“Translated from French by Emma Ramadan, the English version of Les Impatientes, “The Impatient”, is published on, October 11th, by Harper’s in the United States and, in the coming days, in England, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, India and many other Anglo-Saxon countries around the world,” she wrote.

This is a “tribute” to his country, Cameroon. “It’s a great new adventure for ‘Les impatientes’,” she says.

This autobiographical work is the reissued version in France of “Munyal, les larmes de la patience”, published in 2017 in Cameroon. It has already garnered considerable success with critics and the general readership since its release.