Cameroon: DO threatens to sanction runaway civil servants in Ndu, NW region

The Divisional Officer for Ndu in the Donga Mantung Division, restive North West region of Cameroon, Ibrahim Adamu Shuaibu has threatened to sanction runaway civil servants in his area of jurisdiction.

In a release issued on September 13, the local administrator gives up to September 30 at 3:30pm to all runaway civil servants in Ndu to report to their respective duty posts.

Ibrahim Adamu Shuaibu clearly states that defaulters of the above instruction shall face disciplinary sanctions without any further warning.

According to reports, most of these civil servants left Ndu after the Ngarbuh incident which claimed many lives, including that of women and children to seek refuge in neighbouring villages and towns.

The insecurity in Ndu is not different from that which is felt in other parts of the North West region of Cameroon where separatists are fighting for a breakaway State they call Ambazonia.