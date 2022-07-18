Cameroon: Doctors Advocate for Obstetrical Emergencies with Digital Health Services

A webinar moderated by Director of Health Policy and Research Division of Nkafu Policy Institute Dr. Gobina Ronald and other panelists schooled participants on the models to improve access to information for pregnant women and healthcare providers through digital health services.

Discussions were centered around obstetrical emergencies and its operating theatre offered the promise of improved quality of care and more sustainable health in Cameroon.

Often perceived as the “heart” of the hospital system, the obstetrics is undergoing a transformation as a result of the digitalisation of surgery, the feminisation of the profession and the movement to decarbonise healthcare.

Dr. Filbert Eko Gynecologist and South West Regional Delegate of public Health affirms that “Digital transition can reduce pregnancy risk as advanced imaging and visualisation, virtual reality, artificial intelligence as a detection and prediction tool”

Digital solutions are now part of the surgeons’ vocabulary. Some so-called “intelligent” hospitals are already deploying advanced imaging solutions to prepare digital pre-surgical clones of patients: thanks to virtual 3D images. Doctors can plan the best possible approach, detect anatomical variations, anticipate risks during pregnancy and refine therapeutic choices.

The Socio cultural context of Cameroon was mentioned as one of the biggest challenges faced so far as implementing digital health is concerned. Most Cameroonians do not embrace digital health and still stick to old practices.

Dr . Conrad Tankou , Founder and CEO of GICMED Cameroon , a Telemedicine and Portable Digital Microscope venture to remotely screen and diagnose breast and cervical cancers, explained app usage will solve a lot of fallbacks such as power failure , medical check ups and follow up, and ease distant consultation. “ This is a solution that can bridge the gap between a lady needing care and availability of Resources.”

The 3Ds are responsible for high maternal mortality rate in Cameroon “ Delay in referrals, Delay in Transport and Delay in Appropriate Care . Which can all be solved through the introduction of digital tools. A pregnant woman should be able to connect with a medical team at all time which includes a geographical location of health centres in her locality”

The moderator rounds off webinar by emphasizing the healthcare industry, and has a role to play by working, for example, on projects for recycling medical devices and, more generally, on optimising our supply chains.