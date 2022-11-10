Cameroon : Domestic Gas Filling Centre Announced in Bamenda

The foundation stone of this infrastructure was laid on November 5th 2022 by Gaston Eloundou Essomba, the Minister of Water and Energy.

It was in Bamenda, Bangshie that the first domestic gas filling centre in the North West Region will be built. The foundation stone of this infrastructure was laid by the Minister of Water and Energy, Gaston Eloundou Essomba. This is a project of the Hydrocarbons Prices Stabilization Fund HPSF worth FCFA 6 billion which is spread over a period of 24 months.

“In just 25 months, the North West Region will be equipped with its filling and storage centre for domestic gas. This is a unit with advanced technology that will bring much to this region,” said the member of the Government.

According to Okieh Johnson Doe, the Director General of the HPSF, the construction of this infrastructure, which will cover an area of 6 hectares, will substantially reduce the price of a 12.5 kg bottle of domestic gas. Because of the security crisis in this part of the country and the current butane crisis, the price had logically soared to between FCFA 10,000 and FCFA 15,000.

However, the price approved by the HPSF is set at FCFA 6,500 nationally. According to Gaston Eloundou Essomba, the road factor also contributes to this increase in the price of butane: “It must be recognized that the supply of domestic gas is conditioned by the availability of the product in Bafoussam, practically 90 km of road to do,” said Gaston Eloundou Essomba.

It should be noted that domestic gas of 12.5 kg is sold in the North West Region at FCFA 8,000 , or FCFA 1,500 more because of the poor quality of roads. The Bangshie domestic gas filling centre will have a projected storage and filling capacity of 200 metric tonnes, capable of filling 1,000 gas cylinders daily. The infrastructure will consist of 4 tanks of 50 metric tons each, a gas filling hall, a fire water tank, a generator, two security buildings, a clinic and a playground among others.