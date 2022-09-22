Business › Finances

Happening now

Cameroon – Domestic Gas : Government Hunts Speculators Behind Price Hike

Published on 22.09.2022 at 16h30 by Nana Kamsu Kom

Gas
Domestic Gas

The departmental services of the Ministry of Trade have been tracking down speculators behind the inflation and shortage of gas in Yaounde.

 

Official reports says,  A hundred gas cylinders have already been seized “for illegally increasing the approved price which is 6,500 FCFA for a 12.5 kg cylinder”.
This operation aims to dissuade rogue traders who might be tempted by speculation or other illegal practices in this sector, the sensitivity of which is no longer in question,” explains the Ministry of  Trade. This administration reminds consumers that they have access to the “1502” a free public utility number, to denounce any illegal acts they may be victims of in trade places.

This hunt for speculators comes at a time when consumers have been experiencing a shortage of domestic gas in the capital for several weeks. Some traders, we learn, would hide stocks and thus create an artificial shortage. This is causing prices to rise. Those who absolutely want the product are sometimes obliged to buy the 12.5 kg bottle at 8,000 FCFA instead of 6,500 FCFA, an act the government aims at punishing.

Tags : |



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top