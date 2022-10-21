Cameroon – Domestic gas: Shipment of 128,000 Cylinders to Curb Shortage

A ship carrying 4,000 metric tonnes of gas arrived at the port of Douala-Bonaberi on 20 October. A second shipment of 8,000 metric tonnes is arrived on the first hours on Ocotber 21st.

The Cameroonian Oil Depots Company asures Cameroonians that the shortage is coming to an end , on the occasion of the arrival of a large cargo of the precious product at the Port of Douala-Bonaberi. Véronique Moampea Mbio was accompanied by Ngalame Ngome, the Head of the Douala Csph branch and a representative of the Ministry of Trade.

The tanker-filler was carrying 4,000 metric tonnes of gas, equivalent to 128,000 bottles of liquefied petroleum gas. “We have just gone through a rather difficult situation that has plunged us into a shortage. This shortage is linked to several administrative, financial or technical factors. But the message we want to convey is to reassure the population that after a few days of shortage of domestic gas, we are once again supplied,” said the Director General of Scdp.

At the entrance of the base Scdp of the port of Douala-Bonaberi, dozens of tankers are waiting to be refueled. Some of them are chartered by marketers to the Central African sub-region. “Our loading docks for trucks and tanker wagons are positioned to water the entire country, right up to the interior, namely the West zone, Yaoundé, the East and the North,” Véronique Moampea Mbio added. With a filling capacity varying between 35 to 40 tankers per day, Scdp teams will exceptionally work overtime (50 tankers daily) to enable them to supply the various sales outlets in Cameroon.

Furthermore, Véronique Moampea Mbio continues, around 25 October 2022, another ship will dock at the port of Douala-Bonaberi: “We have firm confirmation of the forthcoming arrival of 6 ships. “The population must be patient. The shortage is not only the prerogative of Cameroon. It is a global situation. All of Cameroon will be supplied in the coming days, by this weekend to be precise,” the manager reassured.

The Ministry of Commerce is calling on the population to denounce any speculative practice observed on the markets. At the Caisse de stabilisation des produits des hydrocarbures (Csph), Ngalame Ngome, the Douala Csph branch manager, insists on the 6,500 FCFA rate officially applied for a 12.5 kg bottle of liquefied petroleum gas.