Cameroon: Douala Archdiocese shuts down due to Coronavirus

Christians of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Douala have called on God’s mercy to help eliminate the COVID-19 virus that is wrecking havoc across the world.

The christians prayed to God at the weekend during a special mass organised at the Saints Peter and Paul Metropolitan Cathedral in Douala, in honour of victims of the pandemic.

Celbrating the mass on Friday, the Archbishop of Douala His Lordship Samuel Kleda said the outbreak of the virus shows how fragile human nature could be but called on christians not to lose hope but turn to God in prayers for a solution.

He equally urged the christians to follow and respect all the measures put in place by authorities so as to help fight the spread of the virus.

He said the measures are equally being implemented at the level of the cathedral where hand sanitizers were readily made available for christians to wash their hands before getting in for mass.

« We have taken all the necessary measures to protect our christians by ensuring they sanitize their hands before they enter the cathedral. We have also retricted greetings and all forms of body contacts.

Friday’s mass was equally attended by the Governor of the Littoral Region, Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua who said the population must also turn to God for help.

« This pandemic can be fought not only by physical means but also by spiritual intervention and we must all turn to God as we continue to respect the measures put in place by the government, » the Governor of the Littoral Region said.

As a mesaure to help fight the virus, several religious bodies in the region have either cancelled church gatherings and called on their followers to pray from home while others have structured service into small groups to avoid over crowing. Several mosques have equally called off their regular 1pm Friday prayers and called on their faithfuls to carry out individual prayers at home.

The Archbishop of Douala equally proceeded at the weekend to suspend all Sunday and weekly masses and called on christians of the Archdiocese to continue leading prayers from home. All activities around the church including choir practices have equally been suspended but the cathedral remains open for christians seekeing the various sacrements, the Archbishod said.

However, priests will continue to say mass on a daily basis on the intentions of the christians, Mgr. Samuel Kleda noted.