Cameroon: Douala Archdiocese to hold fasting, prayer day against COVID-19

The Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese in the Littoral region of Cameroon has set aside Friday March 20 as a day of fasting and prayer against the COVID-19 pandemic which continue its world torment.

In a release dated Tuesday March 17, Mgr Samuel Kleda, Archbishop of the Douala Metropolitan Archdiocese consecrates this Friday March 20 as a day of fasting and prayer in all the Archdiocese in favour of victims of Coronavirus worldwide.

“We have decided that Friday March 20 be set aside as a day of fasting and prayer in all the Archdiocese. We will pray for the souls of the departed persons. We will pray for the countries touched by the pandemic, their leaders, doctors, scientific researchers and all those infected.” Mgr Samuel Kleda said in the release.

He regretted the fact that the pandemic has forced many churches in the Archdiocese to close down, following measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of the virus, amongst which prohibiting gatherings of more than fifty persons.

The prelate ended by calling on all his Christians to strictly observe the hygiene rules recommended by the Ministry of Public Health and be vigilant.

Cameroon has so far confirmed ten cases on its soil, most of whom came from Europe and in order to limit the spread of the virus through importation, a series of measures announced, amongst which the closing of borders went into application this Wednesday.