Cameroon: Douala Arshbishop comes up with herbal remedy for Coronavirus

The Ashbishop of Douala, His Grace Samuel Kleda has announced that some staff of the Diocesan health services who tested positive for the COVID-19 pandemic recovered after taking a herbal treatment he came up with and offers free of charge.

The prelate made the announcement Saturday April 25 on State radio, CRTV.

With 30years of medicinal plant research experience, His Grace Samuel Kleda said over these years, his focus was on the herbal treatment of ailments affecting the respiratory system, just like the dreaded Coronavirus does.

“Given that I already knew the plants according to the symptoms of the Coronavirus, I have simply put together these combinations, prepared them and given to persons with the symptoms and they were relieved” the clergyman said.

The patients, he said are nurses of the Douala Archdiocese who came in contact with people who tested positive for the Coronavirus.

His Grace Samuel Kleda indicated that he gives the medicine free of charge and finds pleasure seeing that all those who take it are well.

“All we want is that the persons shouldn’t die” He said.

He disclosed that though relieved, the patients are presently followed-up by the Diocesan health services Coordinator who is a medical doctor.

As for the herbal treatment, reports say it is already available at the premises of Codas Caritas in St Paul de Nylon in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon and is reserved only for the infected persons.

Though not yet official, this Coronavirus remedy is the second announced in Africa, after that of Madagascar’s “Covid Organics” medicine confirmed by President Andry Rajoelina as efficient in treating the pandemic, a cure the World Health Organization has however remained sceptical about.