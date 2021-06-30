Cameroon/Douala building collapse: Lifeless body of missing security guard pulled from rubble

Life › Human interest

Published on 30.06.2021 at 18h38 by journal du Cameroun

The lifeless body of the missing security guard buried under the debris of a seven-storey building under construction that collapsed early this Wednesday June 30 in Bonapriso, Douala has finally been pulled out from the rubble by rescue units.

 

After hours of search, the corpse of the security guard who had been declared missing by the Management of Acmar Media Group, owner of the structure under construction was found in the rubble.

The victim on duty at the seven-storey building got trapped under the debris after it collapsed at about 4am.

He was not fortunate enough like his colleague who sustained some injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Investigations launched after the arrival of forces of law and order as early as 6pm o the site are on course to determine the cause of the incident as well as the damage caused.

